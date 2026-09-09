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Access Denied: The History and Future of Book Bans in America

Access Denied: The History and Future of Book Bans in America

In American society, the library serves as a sanctuary for the "marketplace of ideas," guided by the First Amendment’s protection of free speech and the right to receive information. Join LIRE Rockford for a compelling look at the current landscape of book challenges in America and explore why protecting access to diverse perspectives is not just a library mission, but a fundamental civil liberty that ensures every citizen has the freedom to read, learn, and think for themselves.

This program is free to attend and is intended for adults. It is part of the America 250 initiative, celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For more information about the program, please contact Amy at amyf@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108.

For more information about LIRE Rockford, visit www.lirerockford.org.

DeKalb Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/