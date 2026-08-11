Are you ready to travel the world from the comfort of your own library? Prepare for takeoff at our annual “8 Countries in 1 Day” event when we take you on a journey around the globe!

Play Riču-Raču in Latvia, craft Muñecas Limé in the Dominican Republic, sample smoked salmon spread in Iceland, and much more! Other countries included will be Sweden, Vietnam, Ghana, and Ireland. This year we will also portray Colonnial American as part of the America 250 initiative. Each country will have crafts, activities, and food.

Stop by the welcome table to get your “luggage” and passport before your adventure begins. Visit every country, get your passport stamped, and enter for a chance to win one of many prizes. Bring canned food items to get additional raffle tickets.

The library welcomes back the Northern Illinois University’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies and International Student Affairs as partners.

Gather in the main lobby for big performances throughout the event!

11:30 a.m.: Nordland Band: Scandinavian Music from Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland

1:00 p.m.: NIU Mariachi Ensemble

A big thank you to our many sponsors who make this event possible: Friends of the DeKalb Public Library, China House, Oak Crest, Northern Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine Associates, Pizza Villa Inc, Suburban Apartments, Michaels, Ovation Performing Arts Studio, The Suter Company, Egg Haven Pancakes & Café, Off the Leash Coffee Company, Kishwaukee Kiwanis, and Create Health Mobility Clinic.

No registration is required to attend this free event. All are welcome!

For more information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701.