6th Annual Cemetery Walk at Leland
6th Annual Cemetery Walk at Leland
Join us and learn about 6 local residents who are buried in the Leland Cemetery. This year we present an author, a drug store owner, a former mayor, a school bus driver, a U.S. Veteran and a murderess. Feel free to bring a blanket or chair for comfort during the presentations as we move around the shaded cemetery.
Leland Cemetery
Donations: Members $15, Guests $10, Students 6+ $5, Children free
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Leland Historical Society