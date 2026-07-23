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6th Annual Cemetery Walk at Leland

6th Annual Cemetery Walk at Leland

Join us and learn about 6 local residents who are buried in the Leland Cemetery. This year we present an author, a drug store owner, a former mayor, a school bus driver, a U.S. Veteran and a murderess. Feel free to bring a blanket or chair for comfort during the presentations as we move around the shaded cemetery.

Leland Cemetery
Donations: Members $15, Guests $10, Students 6+ $5, Children free
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Leland Historical Society
http://lelandhistory.org
Leland Cemetery
E 1950th Road
Leland, Illinois 60531
https://lelandhistory.org