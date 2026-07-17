4-H Goat Presentation
4-H Goat Presentation
Have you ever wondered what it takes to raise and care for goats? Join us for an informative and engaging 4-H Goat Presentation. Participants will learn the basics of goats including: breed types, keeping goats, feeding goats, milking goats, grooming, health, cost, benefits, and exhibiting goats in 4-H.
Please bring your own lawn chair as this program will be outside with live animals!
Please reach out to Ofelia Delgado with the University of Illinois Extension with questions or concerns at odelgado@illinois.edu
Avon Township Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
Artist Group Info
noelah@illinois.edu
Avon Township Center
433 East Washington StreetRound Lake Park , Illinois 60073