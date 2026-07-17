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4-H Goat Presentation

4-H Goat Presentation

Have you ever wondered what it takes to raise and care for goats? Join us for an informative and engaging 4-H Goat Presentation. Participants will learn the basics of goats including: breed types, keeping goats, feeding goats, milking goats, grooming, health, cost, benefits, and exhibiting goats in 4-H.

Please bring your own lawn chair as this program will be outside with live animals!

Please reach out to Ofelia Delgado with the University of Illinois Extension with questions or concerns at odelgado@illinois.edu

Avon Township Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

University of Illinois Extension Lake County
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/lm

Artist Group Info

noelah@illinois.edu
Avon Township Center
433 East Washington Street
Round Lake Park , Illinois 60073