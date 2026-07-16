2026 Wise & Well Senior Summit (DeKalb)

The Wise & Well Senior Summit exists to support older adults in navigating the unique challenges of aging by providing free access to valuable information, resources, and community connections. Through this engaging and resource-rich event, seniors are empowered to enhance their quality of life, build meaningful connections, and feel more confident, supported, and equipped at every stage of older adult living.

* The Wise & Well Senior Summit is free and open to all, regardless of age or place of residency. While pre-registration is not required, a light lunch will be provided to attendees who pre-register by July 29, 2026 (or before event capacity is reached).