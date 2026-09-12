Fresh Air Weekend: 'Yellow Pine' author Claire Vaye Watkins; Director Paul Greengrass

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Death is everywhere in the desert — it's where Claire Vaye Watkins feels most alive: Living in the desert is "not for everybody," says Watkins. Her home, in the Mojave Desert near Death Valley, is staggeringly beautiful and brutal. Her new novel Yellow Pine shares this landscape.

See inequity through the eyes of a "tee girl" at a fancy resort in Filipiñana: Seventeen-year-old Isabel tees up balls for golfers in a lush luxury oasis in Manila. It's the feature film debut of writer and director Rafael Manuel, and every shot of Filipiñana churns with life.

The Uprising director Paul Greengrass on the "great rage" of history — and today: Greengrass' latest film is set in 1381 England and centers on a farmer who leads an army against the king. His previous films include the Jason Bourne movies, United 93 and Captain Phillips.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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