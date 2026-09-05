Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Musician Ravi Coltrane

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has a theory about Marvel's Wonder Man cancellation: Two weeks after being nominated for an Emmy for his leading role in Wonder Man, Abdul-Mateen found out that the series had been canceled. He says Marvel could do more to support Black-led projects.

Albums by the Womack Sisters and Margaret Glaspy blend pain and power: On their self-titled debut, the Womack Sisters' crisp harmonies speak to the world we're living right now. Meanwhile, Glaspy acts as a chronicler of doubt, hesitation and misgiving on I am Both.

Celebrating 100 years of jazz great John Coltrane: Coltrane would have turned 100 on Sept. 23. To mark the occasion, we speak to his son Ravi, a tenor saxophonist and author of the book about his father, Coltrane: The Definitive Visual Celebration of the Legend.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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