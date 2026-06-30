Democratic socialist Melat Kiros poised to become the first Gen Z woman in Congress

Political newcomer and democratic socialist Melat Kiros is poised to become the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress after defeating 15-term incumbent Democrat Diana DeGette in a primary race for Colorado's 1st Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

The win in the solidly blue district that makes up most of Denver means that Kiros, a 29-year-old Ph.D. student and lawyer, is all but likely headed to Washington, D.C., next year. She would replace DeGette, 68, who has held office since 1997, the same year Kiros was born.

It's an upset that comes amid a broader intraparty fight taking place among Democrats as prominent incumbents face pressure to pass the baton to a slate of more left-leaning and younger candidates pledging to reject longtime political norms and practices.

Loading...

Kiros, an Ethiopian immigrant, is part of that movement, backing economic populist policies including universal healthcare and childcare, and more politically polarizing issues like abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and ending U.S. military aid to Israel.

She also swore off money from corporate PACs and pro-Israel lobbying groups and heavily criticized DeGette's history of accepting campaign donations from defense contractors as well as energy and pharmaceutical companies.

DeGette defended her tenure on the campaign trail, emphasizing her progressive record on issues like healthcare and climate policy.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite / Rep. Diana DeGette has served in Congress since 1997 but lost her bid for reelection, according to a race call by the AP. Above, DeGette is pictured on May 5, 2026.

Kiros' victory in Colorado marks another massive win for the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), coming just a week after two DSA-endorsed candidates won their Democratic primary contests for House races in New York City. Darializa Avila Chevalier, 32, narrowly defeated five-term incumbent Adriano Espaillat, 71, the current chair of the powerful Congressional Hispanic Caucus. And in the open race to succeed retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez, state Assemblymember Claire Valdez also emerged victorious.

DSA scored a victory in May as well, when state Rep. Chris Rabb won the democratic primary for Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional district, a seat that includes part of Philadelphia.

If she's successful in November, Kiros would join a small but likely growing cohort of democratic socialists in Congress. Currently just two sitting House members — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. — describe themselves as democratic socialists.

Kiros would also become just the second Gen Zer to serve in the House, joining Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost, 29, who was elected in 2022.

In an interview with NPR in February, Kiros argued that many of the policies core to her campaign have a unique pull with younger voters.

"Young people understand that we are in the fight of our lives," she said. "We need to have leaders that are going to be fighting for the kind of bold policies that actually get something done, and they're refusing to settle or wait for our turn or ask for permission."

Copyright 2026 NPR