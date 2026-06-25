Olivia Rodrigo dominates the pop charts in her new album's first week

Olivia Rodrigo's new third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, follows in the footsteps of its chart-topping predecessors, debuting at No. 1. But its sales and streaming numbers blow away the first-week performances of Sour and GUTS — and all 13 of the new album's songs land in the top 30 of this week's singles chart.

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In the wake of her career as a child actor on the Disney Channel, Olivia Rodrigo proved an instant success as a pop star. Her first album, 2021's Sour, debuted at No. 1, as did her first-ever single, "Driver's License." A follow-up album, GUTS, also debuted atop the chart more than two years later. And the first single from GUTS, "Vampire," did the same.

Sour and GUTS have never left the charts — they've been bouncing around the top half of the Billboard 200 ever since their release, and both take big jumps this week. But the first-week numbers for her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, are still massive by comparison — more than 60% higher than GUTS and Sour performed, back when they were in their first week on the charts.

The new album has already pulled down a whopping 485,000 "equivalent album units" — that's a mix of sales and streaming — including 273,000 physical copies sold. The streaming numbers were enough to land all 13 of its tracks in the top 30 of this week's Billboard Hot 100, led by "stupid song," which debuts at No. 3. Also in the top 10: "drop dead" and "the cure," which were singles released in the run-up to the album's release, as well as the album track "honeybee."

One key to Rodrigo's success lies in her ability to bridge gaps between generations, which makes it easier for young fans to convince their parents to spring for concert tickets. For example, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love features multiple references to the venerated band The Cure — and even features the group's singer, Robert Smith, in the song "What's Wrong With Me."

"What's Wrong With Me" is, of course, among the new Rodrigo songs to storm this week's charts. At No. 17, it's the first solo hit in Smith's 50-year career — not to mention one of 43 career hits for Rodrigo, who's still only 23. All these years and all those bangers after "driver's license," and she's still not old enough to rent a car.

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Olivia Rodrigo may still be scaling the peaks of pop stardom, but it's exceedingly tough to build and sustain success on the Billboard charts these days. Week in and week out, the Billboard 200 is crowded with catalog titles, greatest-hits packages, the latest blockbusters and numerous old albums by stars like Taylor Swift, Drake and Morgan Wallen. There just isn't room for everyone — even established hitmakers attempting to maintain their past success.

Consider the case of Lizzo. The singer's 2022 album Special peaked at No. 2 and spawned a megahit in "About Damn Time," which went on to win record of the year at the Grammys. But after false starts, controversies and an image makeover, Lizzo's follow-up — Bitch, which dropped on June 5 — has failed to so much as crack the Billboard 200.

Still, the charts sometimes find room for unlikely phenomena. Just this week, the bizarre, heavily costumed, mostly instrumental, mysterious and anonymous Quebec math-rock duo Angine de Poitrine pulls off a feat virtually no one could have predicted: It debuts two albums on this week's Billboard 200, in spite of a sound that couldn't be less commercial. Vol. II, which came out in April, debuts at No. 44, while 2024's Vol. 1 follows close behind at No. 53.

The band's sudden chart success can be chalked up to simple virality, with an assist from public radio: The world-class tastemakers at KEXP in Seattle published a session with the band that's racked up 16 million views in four months — and helped drive fans to Angine de Poitrine's albums.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, the singer-songwriter Oliver Tree returns to the chart for the saddest possible reason: He was one of six people killed in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro on June 14. News of Tree's death boosted streams of the singer's 2020 debut album, Ugly Is Beautiful, and this week the record re-enters the chart at No. 46.

TOP SONGS

Olivia Rodrigo makes the biggest moves on this week's charts (see above), but even the release of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love couldn't weaken the grip of the week's top two songs.

Taylor Swift's "I Knew It, I Knew You" holds at No. 1 for a second week, buoyed by huge sales numbers, strong radio airplay, word of mouth from its presence in the blockbuster sequel Toy Story 5, and Swift's own formidable promotional machine.

Prying it loose from the Hot 100's top spot won't be easy, but it'll surely face challenges in the weeks to come, particularly from Ella Langley's blockbuster "Choosin' Texas." That song, which has spent 10 weeks at No. 1 so far, has been 2026's most durable hit — and not even 13 Olivia Rodrigo songs could shake it free from its perch at No. 2.

Lower on the Hot 100, this year's World Cup makes its presence felt for the first time, as Shakira X Burna Boy's "Dai Dai (FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026)" debuts at No. 75. With World Cup matches and assorted festivities scheduled for the next few weeks, the song — like other FIFA-adjacent singles by everyone from Jelly Roll to Future — still has room to grow as the summer rolls on.

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