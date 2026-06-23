Perspective: Danger, danger!

Summer is a time of innocence and fun. But be on the lookout. Those watermelons lurking quietly in the produce section at the grocery store are a dastardly bunch. I have had some close shaves with watermelon brethren in the past.

First off, they are unwieldy and roly poly. How are you supposed to cut something that is fraught with peril and actively wants to roll away from you? In Japan, they have square watermelons. Much more civilized. They wouldn’t be counter leapers, unlike their American cousins.

Second, after you rinse them off, they become slippery bowling balls. This is not a good combination. As I think about it, if they had the three holes drilled into them like bowling balls, you might have more of a fighting chance…

In the past, I was swayed by the sale watermelons. Five bucks for the whole shebang. Good deal, right? It is, until you realize that one ill-timed move with a large knife could have you bleeding out in your own kitchen…This was a constant fear for me.

So now, I have discovered pre-cut watermelon. The Jewel had them on sale the 35 oz package. For me it is worth every penny. I get to savor delicious, refreshing watermelon, without worrying about calling 911.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.