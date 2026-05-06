Perspective: Don't fall for the trap

I do not have a green thumb, but that doesn’t stop me from buying and murdering plants inadvertently. I was at my local Trader Joe’s yesterday, and they had quite the assortment: pink cyclamen, bright orange kalanchoe, cala lilies, inchplants and surprisingly, Venus flytraps. The few facts I know about Venus flytraps are they are carnivorous and they dine on insects. The whole idea of them grosses me out and I only gave them a quick glance as I zeroed in on the inchplants and kalanchoe.

I found out that inchplants are also known as Wandering Dude. They are so attractive. The underside of the leaf is a medium purple. The top of the leaf has a pale pink background with green stripes. Very cheerful. I was telling a friend about the inchplants yesterday and then I told her they also had Venus flytraps for sale. I said that I would never get one of those. With my plant prowess, it would probably be drooling, belching loudly, coughing, or clearing its throat incessantly on the counter.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.