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Supreme Court considers Monsanto's Roundup

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 27, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. (Haven Daley/AP)
Haven Daley/AP
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. (Haven Daley/AP)

The Supreme Court is hearing a case about Monsanto’s powerful weedkiller, Roundup, which is used to grow much of the food we eat in the U.S., even though it has lost lawsuits from people who say the product and its ingredient glyphosate caused their cancer.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with John Wesley Boyd Jr., founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association, which has sued Monsanto over Roundup, but is not involved in the current case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom