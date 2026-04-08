Perspective: No Kings rally

A few weeks ago, an event in DeKalb attracted an estimated 2,000 people. On a cold and windy day, a crowd marched from Rosette Middle School along Sycamore Road to Hopkins Park, where they were met with cheers from fellow demonstrators.

That same day, No Kings rallies were happening in towns and cities all over the country, indeed, all over the world.

A rally this big and this successful requires careful preparation. In DeKalb, several groups met months ahead to plan the event and to work with city and police officials on the logistics.

Police officers were strategically stationed to keep marchers safe. The city graciously provided a bus to ferry marchers back to the school at the end of the rally. It was a major team effort, exactly what you’d hope to see when a community event is being planned.

People sometimes question whether the rallies make a difference. In the face of ICE overreach, cuts to many public services, and now an outrageous war, what good does it do to gather along the street holding signs?

But I’m convinced the rallies do make a big difference.

They give people a way to turn private anger into public display. Just check out those signs.

They also show our fellow citizens and our elected officials the scale of public unhappiness. Hey, fellow citizens, join us. Hey, elected officials, especially Republicans, it’s time to resist the president and give the majority of voters the changes they want.

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.