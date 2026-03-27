Geese: Tiny Desk Concert
When Geese stopped by the NPR Music office in December, bassist Dominic DiGesu geeked out with a bag of trinkets to display on the Desk: a small, toy goose gifted to them on tour, a stuffed Snoopy, a figurine of Sonic cradling Jesus, Minecraft sticky notes and a Mets hat. Since the release of 2025's Getting Killed, the critical and fan reception has been wild and hard to parse — even my colleagues at All Songs Considered dove into the phenomenon. But here, the members of Geese ignore the noise and lean into their decade of collaboration together.
Geese's set is charmingly earnest and a bit melancholy, focused on the quieter moments of Getting Killed. It's truly the band in its purest form. Frontperson Cameron Winter sings seated, gazing out as he strums his guitar. Emily Green shines bright here, keeping the pulse of the band as she plays guitar with a jagged edge. The rest of the lot play mostly with their eyes closed, locked into the songs they've been touring with since last spring. As the music swells, like in "Half Real," Geese soars.
SET LIST
- "Husbands"
- "Cobra"
- "Half Real"
MUSICIANS
- Cameron Winter: vocals, guitar
- Emily Green: guitar
- Dominic DiGesu: bass
- Max Bassin: drums
- Sam Revaz: piano, keys, electronics
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producers: Dora Levite, Bobby Carter
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame
- Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
- Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda
- Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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