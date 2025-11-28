Winter Weather Updates: IHSA postpones state football finals, Stroll on State rolls on with some adjustments

A Winter Storm Warning will impact travel and conditions across northern Illinois over the weekend.

Ruling on the field: delay of game due to weather conditions

Due to the winter conditions expected to impact significant portions of the state, Illinois State University announced that it will close its campus on Saturday, Nov. 29 out of an abundance of caution.

According to a statement issued by the Illinois High School Association, the campus closure forces the IHSA to postpone the second day of the 2025 Football State Finals, which were scheduled to take place at ISU’s Hancock Stadium in Normal.

The Class 5A, 6A, 7A, and 8A State Championship Games scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29 have been postponed. New dates have not yet been determined, according to the statement.

“The postponement of the IHSA Football State Finals is unprecedented in the state playoffs’ 51-year history,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “All of the competing teams in Class 5A, 6A, 7A and 8A have been alerted that their state championship games will not be played on Nov. 29, but that they will be played in the coming days. We appreciate the patience and understanding of these schools and communities as we work to determine the best and safest solution to rescheduling these contests and crowning state champions in our four largest classes.” The games will not be played on Sunday, Nov. 30.

Saturday, November 29 — POSTPONED



Class 5A — St. Francis vs. Providence Catholic

Class 6A — 1:00 PM | Fenwick vs. East St. Louis

Class 7A — 4:00 PM | St. Rita vs. Brother Rice

Class 8A — 7:00 PM | Mount Carmel vs. Oswego

Weather Service issues Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 3 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday across northern Illinois. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations are forecast to be between 6 and 10 inches. Locally higher amounts possible northwest of an Ottawa to Aurora to Waukegan line. Southeast winds gusting to 30 mph.

The highest snowfall rates are expected Saturday afternoon, with some blowing and drifting snow possible. The snow may mix with or transition to drizzle east of Interstate 55 Saturday evening.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Rockford's Stroll on State makes adjustments

Organizers in Rockford are preparing to welcome residents and visitors to Stroll on State. According to a news release, the festival remains a "snow-or-shine" event.

“Our team has been working closely with the City of Rockford to prepare for this winter weather,” said John Groh, President/CEO of GoRockford. “Stroll on State is a tradition built on joy, community, and resilience. Santa delivers in the snow, and so will Stroll—if anything, it adds to the wonder of the day. We encourage everyone to plan ahead, dress in layers, and come enjoy the first snowy Stroll on State.”

According to the release, some attractions and vendors are being shifted slightly — not canceled — to make them easier to reach and better protected from winter weather.

Retail vendors scheduled to be at the Merry Market West location will now be under the Rockford City Market pavilion, which provides shelter from the snow and offers guests a warmer, more comfortable shopping experience. Additionally, Merry Market West food vendors will move just south of State Street, bringing them closer to the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Snowmuch Fun with the Rockford Park District will move to the parking lot behind CJ’s Lounge at E. State and Madison St., while Santa visits & s’mores scheduled outside Memorial Hall will shift to the 100 block of N. Main St.

The musicians scheduled to perform on the Silver Bell Stage will perform on the covered patio in the 100 block of N. Main outside GoRockford.

The Drone Show will be rescheduled to a later date.