Poetically Yours - When you find a good barber, you stick with them

This week's featured poet is Richard Vargas.

Vargas grew up in Compton, California. He attended California State University, Long Beach, where he published The Tequila Review. His works have been in many journals and other publications.

Vargas moved to Rockford in 1995 but now lives in Wisconsin. His latest book “The Screw City Poems,” recounts some of his experiences in Rockford. This “for the woman who cuts my hair” is a part of that collection.

i watch in the mirror

a tiny sparrow hopping from

one side of my nest

to the other

she selects and snips

by instinct

leaving no unruly lock

unturned

been with her for three years

the one relationship i haven't

managed to screw up

realizing it's a good thing

to have at least one woman in my life

i can trust within two feet of me

as she holds a sharp pointed object

in her hands

almost blew it

between appointments i took

a pair of scissors to my annoying bangs

gave myself a little trim

our next time together

she was icy as a scorned lover

acted like she found lipstick on my collar

her suspicions eased only when i 'fessed up

promised not to do it again



she cares about me too

disapproves of my alley cat lifestyle

offers unsolicited advice on behalf

of her many sisters

nudges me to settle down

and get soft around the edges

when i feel sorry for myself

wonder if the relationship fairy

has crossed me off her list

i imagine Carla sitting in her chair

cleaning the implements of her trade

biding her time

until i walk through her door

predictable and consistent

loyal and faithful

coming back like

she knew i would

coming back for more



