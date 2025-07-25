Poetically Yours - When you find a good barber, you stick with them
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Richard Vargas.
Vargas grew up in Compton, California. He attended California State University, Long Beach, where he published The Tequila Review. His works have been in many journals and other publications.
Vargas moved to Rockford in 1995 but now lives in Wisconsin. His latest book “The Screw City Poems,” recounts some of his experiences in Rockford. This “for the woman who cuts my hair” is a part of that collection.
i watch in the mirror
a tiny sparrow hopping from
one side of my nest
to the other
she selects and snips
by instinct
leaving no unruly lock
unturned
been with her for three years
the one relationship i haven't
managed to screw up
realizing it's a good thing
to have at least one woman in my life
i can trust within two feet of me
as she holds a sharp pointed object
in her hands
almost blew it
between appointments i took
a pair of scissors to my annoying bangs
gave myself a little trim
our next time together
she was icy as a scorned lover
acted like she found lipstick on my collar
her suspicions eased only when i 'fessed up
promised not to do it again
she cares about me too
disapproves of my alley cat lifestyle
offers unsolicited advice on behalf
of her many sisters
nudges me to settle down
and get soft around the edges
when i feel sorry for myself
wonder if the relationship fairy
has crossed me off her list
i imagine Carla sitting in her chair
cleaning the implements of her trade
biding her time
until i walk through her door
predictable and consistent
loyal and faithful
coming back like
she knew i would
coming back for more