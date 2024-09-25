© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch the WNIJ/League of Women Voters Election Integrity Panel

Northern Public Radio
Published September 25, 2024 at 8:18 PM CDT

The spread of misinformation and disinformation can make it difficult for voters to get the facts on how their votes are counted. We are partnering with the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County for a virtual panel to answer your questions about the voting process and how to determine fact versus fiction on social media.

Featuring:

Matt Dietrich, Illinois State Board of Elections

Tasha Sims, DeKalb County Clerk/Recorder

Mary Rita Nelson, League of Women Voters of DeKalb County

The live event has ended, but we are still taking your questions about the voting process. Submit them here!

Sept. 26, 2024 marks the first day for early voting. This means you can visit your local county clerk’s office to cast your ballot. If you’re voting by mail, you can drop off your ballot at your local county clerk’s office. In some counties, you may find a secure ballot drop box just outside of their office. In DeKalb County, the drop box is under 24-hour surveillance via a security camera that’s monitored by the county sheriff's office.
Tags
Illinois America Amplified