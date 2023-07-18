Up First briefing: Trump hearing; U.S-China climate talks; Taylor Swift breaks records
Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.
Today's top stories
A Florida court will decide in a hearing today when former President Donald Trump's classified documents case will go to trial. Last week, Trump asked the court to postpone the trial until after the 2024 presidential election. Special counsel Jack Smith wants to select the jury in December.
U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry is in China to reestablish climate talks between the two countries. China and the U.S. are the two biggest contributors to rising global emissions. Kerry is the latest high-level American to visit China after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit earlier this month and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit in June.
The EU is offering to allocate hundreds of millions of dollars to Tunisia to help stem the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean to Europe and promote economic stability. The deal has garnered criticism as it funds a government led by President Kais Saied, who has been under fire for undermining the country's democracy and fueling racist sentiments.
This fall, parents will finally be able to get their babies a shot to protect them from severe respiratory illness caused by RSV. The FDA approved the antibody shot nirsevimab (Beyfortus) yesterday.
Picture show
People who are deaf or have trouble hearing now have a new way to feel live music: haptic suits. NPR's Jennifer Vanasco went to an accessibility-themed silent disco in New York to try out one of the devices and get other users' first impressions. She describes the suit as a vest studded with small plastic boxes that vibrate — sending "taps like raindrops on the shoulder, a tickle across the ribs, a rhythmic pulsing like a massage chair, a kind of fuzzy vibration of the spine." Check out photos from the dance.
From our hosts
This essay was written by A Martinez. He came to NPR in 2021 and is one of Morning Edition and Up First's hosts. He was previously the host of Take Two at KPCC in Los Angeles.
I live a mile away from Warner Bros and Disney. There hasn't been a day since the writers' strike began in May that I haven't seen picketers in front of studios. They often raise their signs and cheer when cars go by and honk in support. Now actors joined them so those picket lines will have some famous faces in them.
I've chatted with some union members inside nearby grocery stores, and most of them told me they're worried that these strikes will not be resolved anytime soon.
History might be informing their concern. In 1980, actors went on strike over issues eerily similar to 2023: technology. Today it's AI and streaming. Back then, it was residuals from video cassettes and pay TV. Ben Mankiewicz of Turner Classic Movies told me the mistrust actors have that the studios aren't being honest about how much profit they make using new technologies is nothing new because they have seen it before.
The 1980 strike lasted for three months. We'll see how long this one goes and which side breaks first.
3 things to know before you go
This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.