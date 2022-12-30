Reflecting on 2022 & a holiday check-in with our classroom correspondent | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! We’ve got all of the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ on the last Friday of each month at 11 a.m. You can also listen right here, right now!

On this episode, just before the New Year, we’re looking back on a few of our favorite Teachers’ Lounge conversations from 2022.

We caught up with University of Illinois music professor and professional producer, Lamont Holden AKA TheLetterLBeats. Lamont talked to us about how teaching has influenced his creative process as a producer, helping students understand the business of music, and how to make a living! He also penned a new Hip-Hop Fight Song for the University of Illinois and what that means to that community.

And, our chat with Rachel Metcalfe! She’s had a busy few year between finishing a Master’s Degree and student teaching AT HER OLD HIGH SCHOOL in the SAME CLASSROOM she learned English. With the same teachers who used to grade her essays when she was 16. It was a uniquely surreal and really rewarding experience,

We’re also bringing you more education stories and, as promised, a radio-exclusive segment – classroom correspondent! High school teacher Erik Czerwin returns every episode to document how it feels to go through a school year!

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

Also, please subscribe to our Teachers' Lounge newsletter right here where you can stay up to speed on the show and share stories you think we should cover!