Band of Five + Lee Kesselmen performs Mozart Piano Quintet k.452

Published May 4, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT

Chicago's Band of Five has been playing together for decades, in venues from cathedrals and stages to orchestra pits. The quintet features distinctly expressive instruments, yet they find their voice as one.

We're proud to present this performance on our Encore! broadcast series, and below you can watch the capture of what Mozart called his best composition, his Piano Quintet in Eb, k.452.

Band of Five + Lee Kesselmen perform Mozart's Piano Quintet in Eb.

Deb Stevenson, oboe
Trevor O'Riordan, clarinet
Jonathan Saylor, bassoon
Dan O’Connell, horn
Lee Kesselmen, piano

Recorded April 24, 2022 in Artifact Events, Chicago.

Recording by Taylor Elara Stevenson, audio mastering by David Tallacksen.

Thanks to Deb Stevenson and Rendezvous Arts.

