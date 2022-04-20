© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rivian hires its first chief sustainability officer

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published April 20, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT
Anisa Kamadoli Costa is Rivian's first chief sustainability officer.
Daymion Mardel
/
Anisa Kamadoli Costa is Rivian's first chief sustainability officer.

Rivian is turning to someone outside the automotive industry to become its first chief sustainability officer.

Anisa Kamadoli Costa officially joined Rivian on Monday. She will be responsible for the electric automaker’s sustainability roadmap for both the business and its products.

Costa spent nearly two decades at Tiffany & Co., where she aligned the company’s philanthropy with its sustainability priorities centered on responsible mining, the oceans, and land conservation.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Anisa to our leadership team,” Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement. “Across the organization, she will help us integrate environmental and social impact into our decisions. The sustainability strategies we set today will have lasting influence on our company and our world, and Anisa's mindset positions her extremely well to lead and drive these critical activities.”

Rivian has committed to carbon neutrality by 2028 in its own operations and by 2032 for Scope 3 categories along Rivian’s full value chain, from suppliers to owner vehicle charging.

Rivian is making its electric trucks, vans, and SUVs in Normal.

Copyright 2022 WGLT. To see more, visit WGLT.

Ryan Denham
Ryan Denham started his career as a copy editor and later business and city government reporter at The Pantagraph in 2006. He later worked for WJBC radio in Bloomington. He now works in website development for Illinois State University and is a freelance reporter for WGLT.
See stories by Ryan Denham