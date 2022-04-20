Rivian hires its first chief sustainability officer

Rivian is turning to someone outside the automotive industry to become its first chief sustainability officer.

Anisa Kamadoli Costa officially joined Rivian on Monday. She will be responsible for the electric automaker’s sustainability roadmap for both the business and its products.

Costa spent nearly two decades at Tiffany & Co., where she aligned the company’s philanthropy with its sustainability priorities centered on responsible mining, the oceans, and land conservation.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Anisa to our leadership team,” Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement. “Across the organization, she will help us integrate environmental and social impact into our decisions. The sustainability strategies we set today will have lasting influence on our company and our world, and Anisa's mindset positions her extremely well to lead and drive these critical activities.”

Rivian has committed to carbon neutrality by 2028 in its own operations and by 2032 for Scope 3 categories along Rivian’s full value chain, from suppliers to owner vehicle charging.

Rivian is making its electric trucks, vans, and SUVs in Normal.

