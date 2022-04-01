Teaching students how to care for the dying & bereaved, part 2 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, Dr. Kathleen “Kadi” Billman joins us for part 2 of a wonderful conversation. In the first episode, we talked about an emotional class she taught called “Caring for the dying and bereaved." Until her retirement during the pandemic, Dr. Billman was a professor of pastoral ministry, pastoral theology and director of the Master of Divinity program at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago.

In this final part, we talk about her retirement, her journey into the clergy, then into academia -- and everything she’s learned along the way.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on a simple idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

