Teaching students how to care for the dying & bereaved, part 1 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, Dr. Kathleen “Kadi” Billman. This is an episode unlike we’ve ever had. We’re diving into some heavy, emotional topics today. Until her retirement during the pandemic, Dr. Billman was a professor of pastoral ministry, pastoral theology and director of the Master of Divinity program at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago. Billman also taught a class called “Caring for the dying and bereaved."

“The students did a lot of things. They were asked to write their own eulogy. They were asked to write a letter to loved ones, of what they would most want their closest loved ones to know," she said.

We had such a good conversation, but the themes are really weighty, so we decided to divide it into two smaller parts. Again, we talk about death, loss, and grief, so if that’s not something you want to hear about, that’s totally fine, but just a content warning.

Kadi Billman

