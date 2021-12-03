Poetically Yours Ep. 70 - Do you believe in angels?

Welcome to this week's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern lllinois poets. This week features Devin Strejc.

Strejc is a graphic designer and content creator. He is the owner of BlueLeaf Design.

He loves playing guitar and hiking. He also enjoys native and edible gardening. Today he shows off his writing skills in his poem “For Those Whose Hearts Are Singing”

For those whose hearts are singing

while conventions slumber on,

whose souls long for stage

beyond their daylight form.

Whose twisted deference

to audience and flattery

sculpt triumphant works

with tireless creativity.

Whose brightest, bluest light

of a thousand full moons,

casts their playful shadows

amongst our earthly fools.

And stand on piled-high pallets

and bellow to the stars,

and dance on back-lit clouds,

with colors, vibrant and raw.

Until their lunar madness

fades into the dawn,

their current ever simmering

they quietly toil among,

the shallow throngs and masses

the boxed, drywall corners,

their voice a faint murmur,

of half whispered sonnets.

And so, for a time,

the atmosphere has cooled,

the duty of this earth

now bounds them to the soil.

Their mortal skin revealed,

Irises narrowed thin

we lean our heads to listen