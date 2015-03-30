A Friend For All Time
I need to share a personal story.
This story begins on my first day at Jefferson Junior High in Aurora — seventh grade and I knew no one.
I was that skinny, extremely shy kid. Instead of joining, I hid in books.
My plan was to stay off the radar. Until I met Peter Gemmer.
Pete was in my "Homeroom" class, and he spotted me right away.
Lunch hour had arrived, and I was in no hurry to face a room full of strangers.
Now Pete loved to tell this part. He said I looked pathetic, like a lost puppy. But he did something I still consider amazing.
Pete introduced himself — with his trademark smile — and said, "Come with me."
Instead of the lunch room, we walked to his house a few blocks away.
I ate my baloney sandwich, we shot some hoops ... and started a friendship that never stopped.
We both moved on, as people do, Pete living mostly in Florida. We'd get together once a year and visit the junior high and nearby West Aurora High. We'd peer into windows, including the homeroom where we met.
Sadly, those memory walks are over. Pete passed on a few weeks ago, and he slid quietly into history.
He remains part of my story, though, and I need to tell it … partly so he is not forgotten, just as I will not forget the day we met.
I wish I could share this story with every young student … struggling with self-doubt, peer pressure, growing pains, and so much more. I think it's still scary out there for most teens.
And I'm thinking … wouldn't it be great if everyone could have a Peter Gemmer in their life?
I'm Lonny Cain ... and this is my perspective.