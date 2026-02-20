Perspective: The courage and compassion of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr.

Icons rarely enter our lives quietly. They reach us through headlines and maybe family conversations long before we ever meet them. For me, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. was one of those icons.

As a child on the south side of Chicago, I remember the energy of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition and his presidential campaigns. They were moments that stretched the boundaries of who could lead and who could belong, and his impact was long before that: He stood with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, helping us shape a moment and a movement that transformed America. And it carried us from protests to policy and political action.

Years later, I witnessed that same commitment up close. He stood with family seeking justice, and that included in Rockford with the tragic murder of Mark Anthony Barmore. His leadership reached far beyond our borders: Whether it was negotiating the release of hostages or advocating for the marginalized, he showed that diplomacy and justice, compassion and courage can coexist.

What endured has been a through line; voting rights, economic justice, human dignity, and in our final shared work, helping to end energy poverty in a community in Illinois -- because justice is also about the ability to afford basic utilities.

Legacies are measured, not only by words spoken, but by lives changed and courage carried forward.

I'm the Honorable Litesa Wallace, and that's my perspective.