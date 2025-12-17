Perspective: A surprising loss

I read my first Stephen King novel, Carrie, in seventh grade, back in 1983. I was hooked and went on to read much of King’s early horror and macabre canon. These were gripping stories steeped in the supernatural, death, and the grotesque, often laced with dark humor.

Then a friend gave me Different Seasons. It was strikingly different—more human, emotional, and character-driven. The stories weren’t scary or gross; they were personal and deeply affective, especially “The Body.” I learned it was being adapted into a film, Stand by Me, and thought, “Who is going to direct this?”

What shocked me most wasn’t the film’s nostalgic portrayal of adolescent friendship and adventure — it was that it was directed by Rob Reiner. Meathead from All in the Family? Really?

Who would have guessed that Archie Bunker’s foil would become a brilliant filmmaker known for actor-centered, humanist, empathetic, and often sentimental storytelling? The titles speak for themselves: Stand by Me, This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, A Few Good Men. Reiner didn’t just make great films; he modeled what it looks like for a filmmaker to transcend genre and time. Five of his films appear on the American Film Institute’s Top 100 list, placing him in rare company alongside the likes of Hitchcock, Kubrick, Spielberg, and Coppola.

Reiner’s body of work also reminds us that cultural legacies are complex. His career invites reflection on creativity and vulnerability, and the violent passing of his wife and him is a cautionary tale for families struggling with addiction and mental health.

So, as we move through this holiday season, take a few hours to revisit his films, and give the people you love a hug.

I am Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective. Thanks Rob.