© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: Why democracy needs an enemy

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published December 17, 2025 at 11:54 AM CST
Pixabay

In the 1960s, I took a wonderful course in high school civics, where we learned all about the Declaration of Independence, the rule of law, checks and balances, the separation of powers, and the necessity of a free press.

It was a great lesson. But it happened during the Cold War, when our educators wanted us to know what we Americans stood for in the struggle with the Soviet Union.

Now they say Americans don't care so much about democracy. Perhaps we should also just say that the Cold War is over.

Sometimes even democracy needs an enemy. 

Note: This is not an exact transcript of the accompanying audio.
Tags
WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesTom McBride
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
See stories by Tom McBride