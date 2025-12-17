Perspective: Why democracy needs an enemy

In the 1960s, I took a wonderful course in high school civics, where we learned all about the Declaration of Independence, the rule of law, checks and balances, the separation of powers, and the necessity of a free press.

It was a great lesson. But it happened during the Cold War, when our educators wanted us to know what we Americans stood for in the struggle with the Soviet Union.

Now they say Americans don't care so much about democracy. Perhaps we should also just say that the Cold War is over.

Sometimes even democracy needs an enemy.

Note: This is not an exact transcript of the accompanying audio.