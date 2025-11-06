Perspective: The secret to surviving retirement

If you're retired or thinking about it, then I have some advice on how to survive. That's right. Survive. Because retirement is not easy.

No, I'm not an expert on retirement. I'm just sharing a warning from Dr. Riley Moynes, the author of "The Four Phases of Retirement: What to Expect When You're Retiring."

He interviewed hundreds of retirees, asking: "What do you do to squeeze all the juice out of retirement?" He discovered retirement is not a financial dilemma. It's psychological, and it rolls out in four phases.

Phase 1 is '"the vacation." Time to coast. No set routine. Freedom. Well ... that lasts about a year or two. Then you begin to feel bored.

You slide into phase 2 and feel the loss of the "big 5" — routine, a sense of identity, relationships you enjoyed, a sense of purpose or loss of power. This is also when the 3 D's hit: divorce, depression and decline in physical and mental abilities. You stay stuck here or take action ... in phase 3.

In phase 3 you look for ways to make life meaningful again. You experiment and explore. The key is to focus on what you love to do and do well. Find the right thing and you finish in phase 4.

In phase 4 you have a purpose. A mission. A way to squeeze all the juice out of retirement — by doing something you love and you're good at. Usually it involves service to others. You're happy.

And you have survived retirement.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.