© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: The secret to surviving retirement

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published November 6, 2025 at 7:23 AM CST
Pixabay and Pixlr

If you're retired or thinking about it, then I have some advice on how to survive. That's right. Survive. Because retirement is not easy.

No, I'm not an expert on retirement. I'm just sharing a warning from Dr. Riley Moynes, the author of "The Four Phases of Retirement: What to Expect When You're Retiring."

He interviewed hundreds of retirees, asking: "What do you do to squeeze all the juice out of retirement?" He discovered retirement is not a financial dilemma. It's psychological, and it rolls out in four phases.

Phase 1 is '"the vacation." Time to coast. No set routine. Freedom. Well ... that lasts about a year or two. Then you begin to feel bored.

You slide into phase 2 and feel the loss of the "big 5" — routine, a sense of identity, relationships you enjoyed, a sense of purpose or loss of power. This is also when the 3 D's hit: divorce, depression and decline in physical and mental abilities. You stay stuck here or take action ... in phase 3.

In phase 3 you look for ways to make life meaningful again. You experiment and explore. The key is to focus on what you love to do and do well. Find the right thing and you finish in phase 4.

In phase 4 you have a purpose. A mission. A way to squeeze all the juice out of retirement — by doing something you love and you're good at. Usually it involves service to others. You're happy.

And you have survived retirement.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.
Tags
WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesLonny Cain
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
See stories by Lonny Cain