Perspective: How to be cool after you retire

When I was in high school, I was a nerd. A dweeb. A drip.

There were, on the other hand, these popular cool guys with duck tail haircuts, loud cars, and hubcaps that would blind an elephant. They wore holes in their jeans. Their insouciance was appealing.

I decided therefore that once I retired, I'd have nothing left to prove and could myself become a rebel at last. Then I realized that by then I lacked the energy.

Now I get holes in my trousers repaired and always replace my mufflers. I'm a dweeb in a quiet car.

