Perspective: Are you listening?

Since you’re hearing this, can I assume you’re listening? You’re a radio person after all. But hearing and listening are not the same, as you know when you see that faraway look in the person you’re talking to and have to repeat yourself.

To listen is to engage, ask thoughtful questions, and empathize. Goodness knows empathy seems to be in short supply of late. I know I’ve been guilty of spacing out, multitasking if I’m on the phone, and composing my response while someone is still speaking to me.

Lately, it’s become clear that in addition to honing my listening skills, I need assistance with actually hearing. Coincidentally, a recent novel, The Hearing Trumpet, introduced me to the predecessor of the hearing aid. Instead of going for inconspicuousness, the design of many old ear trumpets was pretty flash - made of ivory or silver and adorned with animal horns, shells, or personally engraved.

Eyeglasses have become fashion accessories so why not hearing aids? But actually it’s a moot point for me. With age not only has my hearing declined, but most traces of vanity have as well. And I’ll welcome not straining to hear my friends and family, which in turn will make me a better listener.

The audible world is one I don’t want to miss, and I’m encouraged that people are tuning in to podcasts, audiobooks and The Radio, especially when they support their favorite station, WNIJ!

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.