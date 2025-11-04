Illinois treasurer faces no GOP challenger as 2026 primary ballots take shape

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs won his first statewide race in 2014 by fewer than 10,000 votes against his Republican opponent. More than a decade later, Frerichs — at least for now — is unopposed for a fourth term as the state’s chief investment officer.

No Republican filed to run for state treasurer by the close of the weeklong filing period for the March 17 primary election, marking, according to Frerichs’ campaign, the first time in at least 90 years a major party has failed to field a candidate for a statewide office.

It reflects the enfeebled position of the Illinois GOP, which has not won a statewide election in more than a decade and has been relegated to superminority status in the state legislature and on the Illinois Supreme Court. The party also holds just three of 17 congressional seats.

Frerichs likely won’t get a free pass, though. A Republican can run as a write-in candidate and win if they secure at least 5,000 votes in the primary. Or the Illinois Republican State Central Committee can appoint a candidate to the general election ballot after the primary if they submit 5,000 valid signatures from registered voters.

In all, more than 630 candidates submitted petitions to run for state, federal and judicial office — including dozens seeking to take advantage of a generational turnover in the state’s congressional delegation. It is likely, however, that several candidates will be tossed from the ballot due to lacking the requisite number of valid signatures on their nominating petitions and other disqualifying mistakes.

Gubernatorial field takes shape

Despite lack of interest in the state treasurer’s race, the contest for governor has drawn seven Republican hopefuls vying to take on Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, who is seeking a third term.

(Capitol News Illinois photos by Jerry Nowicki) Darren Bailey, Ted Dabrowski and James Mendrick.

The GOP field includes the party’s 2022 nominee Darren Bailey, former conservative thinktank executive Ted Dabrowski and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick.

A late addition to the field is video gambling tycoon Rick Heidner, who formed a campaign committee a couple weeks ago and filed his petitions on the final day of the filing period.

Bailey has been off the campaign trail since the death of his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren in a late October helicopter crash in Montana. Running mate Aaron Del Mar told Capitol News Illinois last week that Bailey was “taking time to think” about next steps but had received encouragement from President Donald Trump to stay in the race.

Bailey easily has the highest name recognition of the candidates after his statewide run four years ago, when he handily won the GOP primary before losing by 13 percentage points to Pritzker in the general election.

Dabrowski and Heidner have each raised more than $1 million — the former through a handful of wealthy donors and the latter through his own funds — thus far, indicating that they will have resources to compete for the nomination.

Other Republicans who filed for governor include Gregg Moore of Broadview, Joseph Severino of Lake Forest, and Max Solomon of Hazel Crest.

Pritzker, a self-funding billionaire, faces nominal opposition in the Democratic primary.

Other statewide offices

Meanwhile, two Republicans filed to run for secretary of state. Walter Adamczyk of Chicago filed last week. He previously ran as a write-in candidate for Chicago City Council in 2023. Joining the field on Monday was Diane Harris of Joliet, who has previously run unsuccessful races for Congress, state Senate and state House.

The winner would take on incumbent Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Three Republicans filed petitions on Monday to challenge Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who is seeking a third term and is unopposed in his party’s primary.

Among them is former Chicago Ald. Bob Fioretti, who has subsequently run unsuccessfully for Chicago mayor, Cook County board president, Cook County state’s attorney and state Senate. Also running is JoAnne Guillemette of Chicago, who came in a distant third in the 2022 Illinois 16th Congressional District GOP primary, and Andy Williams Jr. of Darien, who dubs himself the “hood candidate” on his social media platforms.

Meanwhile, five candidates filed in the competitive Democratic primary to replace incumbent Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who is not seeking reelection. State Rep. Margaret Croke of Chicago, state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Aurora, Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim of Mundelein, and state Sen. Karina Villa of West Chicago filed their petitions last week. Champaign County Auditor George Danos filed on Monday.

Only one Republican filed in the race — personal injury attorney and small business owner Bryan Drew of Benton, who ran unsuccessfully for circuit court judge in 2024.

The lack of well-known or prominent GOP candidates for the non-gubernatorial statewide offices is a departure from four years ago, when candidates included two state lawmakers, a former United States attorney and a county auditor.

Congressional turnover

The retirements of Sen. Dick Durbin and three longtime U.S. House members set off a massive upheaval in the state’s congressional delegation.

It was reflected in filings for office. In total, 22 candidates — 14 Democrats and eight Republicans — filed to replace Durbin while more than 60 candidates submitted petitions to run for five open congressional seats.

In the 2nd Congressional District, which stretches from Chicago’s South Side to Danville, 10 Democrats and two Republicans filed to replace Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Lynwood, who is running for Durbin’s seat.

In the 7th Congressional District, which includes Chicago’s West Side and western suburbs, 13 Democrats and two Republicans filed to succeed retiring Rep. Danny Davis, D-Chicago.

In the northwest suburban-based 8th Congressional District, eight Democrats and four Republicans filed petitions. Incumbent Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg, is running for Senate.

In the 9th Congressional District, which includes Chicago’s far North Side and northern suburbs, 17 Democrats and four Republicans submitted petitions to succeed retiring Rep. Jan Schakowksy, D-Evanston.

Garcia clears way for chief of staff

One open seat that won’t feature a bruising primary is in the 4th Congressional District on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Four-term Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, D-Chicago, announced his intention to retire Monday, a week after he filed petitions to run for reelection.

Filing late that afternoon was his chief of staff Patty Garcia. Once Rep. Garcia withdraws his name from the ballot, Patty Garcia will be the only Democrat listed, all but ensuring that she will be elected to Congress given the district’s heavy Democratic tilt.

Garcia’s impending retirement was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

State Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines, made a similar move earlier in the day when he announced his intention to retire. Moylan had submitted petitions to run for reelection. The only other Democrat to file in the race was Moylan’s chief of staff Justin Cochran.

With no time left for other candidates to circulate petitions, Garcia and Moylan essentially handpicked their successors instead of allowing for competitive primaries.

It’s not the first time these moves have been made.

In 2022, state Sens. Tony Munoz, D-Chicago, and Steve Landek, D-Bridgeview, pulled their petitions to clear the way for their preferred successors. In Munoz’s case, it was his son-in-law, now-state Sen. Javier Cervantes, D-Chicago. In Landek’s, it was his chief of staff, now-state Sen. Mike Porfirio, D-Bridgeview.

Harmon-Welch showdown averted

Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, did not submit petitions for the 7th Congressional District Democratic State Central committeeman post being vacated by Davis. His decision averts a showdown with House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, who is seeking the party post.

The Democratic State Central Committee is the governing body of the state’s Democratic Party. It consists of two people from each of the state’s congressional districts. Members of the committee elect the state party chair, for instance.

Harmon told Capitol News Illinois last week that he was “looking at the race” but was waiting to see “how the field shapes up” before deciding whether to file.

