Perspective: Words will not save us, but they can point the way

I wake many mornings to what seems like an endless rain of bad news. I find myself often feeling sad, frightened, or enraged. I am very concerned about the direction our country and this world seem to be headed.

And each day I turn off the news and ask, “What is mine to do?”

The answer that keeps coming back to me is to be kind, be curious, be courageous, be clear, be compassionate and look for and create beauty. To keep telling the stories that must be told.

In all the circumstances of my life I have always turned to words to help me make sense of the senseless. Words will not save us but they can guide me forward another day or through a too long night.

This is a recent attempt:

“Upon Hearing the Latest Body Count from Gaza”

News lies shattered

around my chair and

runs down our walls.

Cries of

babies in Gaza

follow me from

room to room,

in my sleep, on

my walk.

“What can I do?”

I reach for

a humble pen

listen to a

mourning dove

watch a sunrise

a sunset.

Struggle to find

Words to see

me through.

Words for

Future generations

who will ask

how did they

let this happen.

Why didn’t

They run

Screaming through the

Streets with their

Hair on-fire until it

stopped?

I’m Dan Kenney and this is my perspective.