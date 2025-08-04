Perspective: You need a rest

Donna Gillespie was a Spring '25 student in Northern Illinois University's Journalism 401 class.

In such a fast-paced world where sleep deprivation is like a badge of honor, the concept of “taking a rest” is something we push aside as we chase productivity, deadlines, and whatever else we perceive to be more important.

Just one more is what we settle with as we embrace the disconnect between rest and efficiency, insight and self-care.

I argue that we need to get back to embracing the pause. That we must understand that repose is the body’s restoration station.

It doesn’t need to be long. However, it needs to be intentional because it is not just about recharging, it’s about rediscovering what gets lost in the mundane. Rest is about finding balance, becoming grounded in the present, and giving yourself a healthy headspace to return to life with vigor.

In fact, a lack of rest is often described as “toxic productivity,” according to Harvard Business Review. Bolstering how taking time to rest as a reset is sometimes the most powerful thing we can do when we are feeling overwhelmed.

However, true rest isn't easy. The intentional act of pausing for rest requires courage, especially when there is a sense of quilt that comes along with stepping away from responsibilities.

When we take time to rest, we give ourselves permission to shift our focus away from the overwhelming demands and external pressures of life by the act of turning inward. It gives us the ability to reflect and find clarity.

And the best part about it is, YOU get to define "rest.” Step outside the cycle of constant doing and reconnect yourself to soundness… however you see fit.

When in doubt, rest it out!

I’m Donna Gillespie, and that’s my Perspective.

