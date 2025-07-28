© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: The awful irony of nuclear proliferation

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published July 28, 2025 at 10:46 PM CDT
Wikimedia, Pixabay

The purpose of bombing Iran was to forestall nuclear proliferation. We oppose proliferation. But other countries will likely pursue proliferation, and we cannot bomb them all.

According to The Atlantic, “to implement his nationalist 'America First' foreign policy Trump has spoken of reducing our international commitments.” Erstwhile allies from NATO to our Pacific partners may feel exposed without our nuclear umbrella. Ukraine possessed nuclear weapons, which it surrendered in exchange for pledges of territorial integrity. The promises included Russian promises.

What happened to Syria’s Assad, Libya’s Gaddafi, and Iraq’s Hussein when they surrendered their “weapons of mass destruction?" North Korea’s Kim offers a chilling answer.

The brutal truth is that nuclear weapons just might appear to offer their possessors a protective umbrella in a stormy, dangerous world. If we adopt isolationism, fold our umbrella, and withdraw its protection, then other, vulnerable nations just might be induced into unfolding their own. Ironically, nuclear weapons just might discourage the further development of nuclear weapons.

I am Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.
Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
