Perspective: Time To Do What Is Right

I write this as the Senate takes up articles of impeachment. By the time you hear this it may be over. Whether the President is removed from office or not, this process, and the last three years, have brought a deep dark truth out of the shadows.

What troubles me more than the president’s behavior is all of those who rationalize his behavior, those who say it doesn’t matter. That so many, in roles of power, are willing to cast aside reason, willing to turn their backs on morals, and are willing to run from integrity.

The President’s time will eventually end, but the lack of honesty, democratic values, and the absence of individual moral courage will remain.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said: “The time is always right to do what is right.”

What happens if collectively as a nation we get to a point where we no longer recognize justice? Or know what is right? What happens to our democracy if we no longer are able to act democratically? What becomes of our nation when individuals no longer have the courage to stand up for the truth?

Regardless of who is in power, it always has been up to each of us to be active citizens, to take up individual responsibility to change the way we relate individually and collectively to each other. To do what is right.

Future generations depend upon us being able to do so.

I’m Dan Kenney and this is my perspective.