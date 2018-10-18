Generation Lonely

It’s clear that Wi-Fi has turned too many of us into internet junkies, no matter how old we are. Time spent connected to the “24/7” internet swallows up a whole lot of what was once considered “free time” or even “working hours,” for some.

Time spent surfing the web is really time spent disengaging from our surroundings and the people around us. Instead of engaging with our “real time” companions, we are wandering through the “web-o-sphere” where absolutely nothing seems impossible, but, ironically, everything is purely virtual.

We Instagram, Tweet, IM, post, Snapchat, and add to our online stories. We might envision ourselves in the middle of a big web of connections. However, this is a virtual world and things are not always as they seem. In fact, the most connected generation in history is also the loneliest generation of all time. Turns out the need to actually connect deeply and authentically with others is more of a primal physical need than we realized.

Loneliness increases risk for heart disease. Isolation is a serious stressor that can weaken the immune system. Loneliness and isolation have both been linked to increased risk for accidents as well as suicide.

There’s an African proverb that reminds us that “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.” Going it alone in life may get you to the ultimate finish line, death, a little faster than others; but if you want to reap life’s rewards and enjoy it as long as possible, you need to make sure you have a support team of caring friends or family along for the ride.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White and that’s my perspective.