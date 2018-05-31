Vacation Is Very Good For You

When it’s this close to summer, you’re probably thinking about how you’d like to spend your “summer vacation.”

People who work in education tend to measure time a little differently than the rest of the world. Our new year begins when autumn draws near and the arrival of summer heralds the end of another year on the job.

But even those 12-month administrative types are probably organizing their packing lists and double checking their travel documents about now. And no matter how you earn your living, research shows it’s smart to take time off from the occupational grind even if you love your job.

One measurable benefit of taking a vacation is improved cardiovascular health. People who let five or more years pass between vacations are more likely to suffer a heart attack than those who regularly make time to escape the workplace.

Vacations also protect you against the detrimental effects of stress – including fewer aches and pains once you return to work after time away.

You’ll be more productive if you get out of the office for some R&R, too. For every 10 hours of vacation time taken, productivity improves 8%.

People who use their vacation days regularly are also more loyal to their employers and less likely to leave their jobs. And happy employees make for more profitable organizations.

If your summer plans don’t include time away from the office, you need to change that up right now. Not only does time off improve your own well-being, it also improves your employer’s bottom line. I suggest you take week off from work and you’ll be feeling better in no time!

I’m Dr. Suzanne Degges-White and that’s my prescription.