© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ Perspectives

A Real Advantage To Postal Job

Northern Public Radio | By Tom Warren
Published May 23, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
tom_warren_0.jpg

During the late 1950s I was a summer mailman in Rockford.  The job changed my life forever -- for the better -- but there was a challenge: the dogs.

Once a man on a porch saw me coming down the public sidewalk, and – pointing to the hound at his feet – called out, “Don’t worry.  He won’t bite.”

“Already did,” I said. Moments before, the creature had raced down, bit me on the leg, and trotted back to assume an innocent pose.

Another time, I felt an electric shock running up my leg before realizing that I had been bitten hard from behind. 

Then there was the powerful, salivating boxer dog tethered to a post outside his house.  I couldn’t avoid him as he broke loose.   I froze in terror, after covering my eyes, face, and private parts, but my hands were still exposed.  His drooling mouth and wolf-like fangs enveloped my clenched left fist, and … he held it.  Almost lovingly, with no bite.  In a few seconds, he let go and quietly walked back to his home.

After that miracle, I reconsidered dogs, life, and my job, which had a big surprise waiting for me later in the summer:  While delivering mail to 1214 17th Avenue, I chatted for the first time with a striking stranger: Anna Marie Benander.  Something caught on between us that day. 

We have been married for over 50 years.   

I have fond memories of Rockford Post Office days.

I’m Tom Warren, and that’s my perspective.

Tags

WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesTom Warren