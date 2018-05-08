Kids Need To Get Outside

As a child, I spent most of my time outdoors. Whether I jumped rope, drew with chalk, or rode my bike, I practically lived outside. March through October constituted prime playtime, so I reveled in the warm weather. Those eight months were filled with growth, both in the trees and in my mind.

From outdoor play I gained a wild imagination, a strong sense of independence, and an irreplaceable bond with the earth in its purest form. The simplest things intrigued me, such as sidewalk cracks, bumpy tree leaves, and the ever-changing flight pattern of insects and birds. I was an unknown speck of dust in a world with endless landscapes to explore.

I feel like an “old-timer” when I say, “Kids these days have no idea.” At the young age of 21, I already can see the disadvantages children currently face. With eyes glued to their iPads, children miss valuable life experiences.

As I drive through my neighborhood, I reminisce about the days I spent climbing muddy hills while pretending that the grass and weeds resembled meals. Today, I see blank driveways and empty backyards. No chalk masterpieces, no populated jungle gyms, and no dandelion bouquets arranged for thankful mothers.

In a world so advanced, our children prove themselves unable to be kids. In a world so technological, children create memories through an iPhone screen. In a world so fast-paced, adults forget to press “pause” and remind children to enjoy the life just outside their window.

I’m Abby Berg, and that is my perspective.