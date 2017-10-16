Just One More Example ...

Not even a month after a hurricane devastated Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States -- or should I say, a responsibility of the United States -- President Trump tweeted: “We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!”

The hurricane claimed 45 lives, 113 unaccounted people, and billions of dollars in damage, resulting in a clean-up that will take years. Almost simultaneously, hurricanes had ravaged southeastern Texas and Florida. I wonder how those folks would feel if Mr. Trump’s declaration was aimed at them?

I wonder how they feel for the citizens of Puerto Rico, many of whom continue to sift through the rubble, desperate still for adequate food, water, and electricity.

I wonder if Texans and Floridians will voice dissatisfaction for our president’s ham-fisted, insensitive, and offensive declaration.

We are always talking about how important it is for us all to come together when major catastrophes happen -- especially natural disasters. But how do we do that when our Commander-in-Chief is so brazenly ready to cut the cords of federal support?

And even if the declaration has an element of truth? Should he still voice something so alienating? How would Floridians, Texans, all citizens feel if their country told them, we won’t be here for you?

What are the differences among Puerto Rico, Texas, and Florida? Hmmm … I wonder.

This is just another example of why some of us feel marginalized, why some of us feel disrespected, and why some of us take a knee.

My name is Joe Flynn, and that is my perspective.