It's All Science ... All Of It

Two natural occurrences have caught the nation’s attention recently: the Great North American Solar Eclipse and hurricanes. The eclipse was the first of its kind since 1918, and Hurricanes Harvey and Irma were powerful storms causing serious devastation.

Why are these events similar? Scientists predicted both.

For decades scientists knew when the eclipse was going to happen and its trajectory -- decades! Scientists also can predict hurricanes months in advance and their trajectories days in advance.

Of course, these occurrences are not the only things science can effectively or accurately predict. From diseases to the distance between celestial bodies to load-bearing weight, scientists have been using tools of science to advance humanity for centuries, and prediction is often a warning -- such as climate change.

So why is it that climate-science deniers were all but silent during the eclipse? Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and public science educator, recently Tweeted: “Odd. No one is in denial of America’s August 21st total solar eclipse. Like climate change, methods and tools of science predicted it.”

His point being: If you are going to believe the science that predicted the eclipse and hurricanes, then you should believe the science predicting climate change. We as a culture must figure out that not everything should be left up to politics and personal opinion.

If you are going to believe some science, then you must realize that science is procedural, peer-reviewed -- often by competing scientists -- and supported by previous scientific theories and laws. Climate science is no different.

I am Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective.