A Time To Speak Out

I wonder who’s next?

Martin Niemöller, a pastor, was an outspoken public foe of Adolf Hitler and spent the last seven years of Nazi rule in concentration camps.

Niemöller is perhaps best remembered for this quotation:

“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out — Because I was not a Socialist. “Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out — Because I was not a Trade Unionist. “Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — Because I was not a Jew. “Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”

President Trump’s recent tweet about people who are transgendered serving in the military is alarming because it makes egregious and thoughtless comments about an entire group of people now serving honorably in the military.

Trump ignores research -- proofed data from several sources; instead, he plays to his conservative base which generates fear of anyone who looks even a little different from white men.

They who are silent are understood to agree. Thankfully, voices are speaking out, and we can continue to push back when hate-filled fear-mongering speech misleads us in our American way of life.

Democracy is for everyone -- everyone, no matter.

They came for the immigrants and I did not speak out because I was not an immigrant.

They came for transgendered people, and I did not speak out because I was not transgendered.

They came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.

They are coming … speak out now.

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.