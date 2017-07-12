We Need Healthcare For All

Some things in society are best part of the private sector, that is, not part of the government. Things like manufacturing, retail, construction, agriculture, financial institutions. It's a long list.

Other areas of our lives are best managed if they are part of our government. These are important to everyone equally, such as the military, the police, clean air and clean water, and publicly owned lands and waterways.

Where does our healthcare belong? Should your level of healthcare be based on money and power, or is it the right of all people?

I believe the answer is clear: Access to disease prevention, disease management and general healthcare is a human right, not to be confused with a privilege for the wealthy and powerful. We require people with cars to have car insurance; we should require health insurance for people with bodies. If they cannot afford it, we as a society should help provide it.

The concept of “pre-existing” conditions is good for the insurance companies, but makes no sense when the goal is to help people. And to say that some people don't want or don’t need health insurance is – well, it is simply not true.

We have a great example of our government providing healthcare, and that example is Medicare, a very successful program -- much more efficient than private heath insurance.

Let's hold our lawmakers accountable to provide healthcare, not just for the well-to-do, but for all the people of our country.

I am Dr. John C. Maynard, and that's my perspective.