They Should Have Seen This Coming

According to the old saying, "What goes around, comes around."

Too bad that Harry Reid and the rash, impulsive Senate Democrats of 2013 never learned that lesson. Rejecting persuasion and comity, they rejected the filibuster for all Presidential appointments but the Supreme Court.

Because of Democratic selfish shortsightedness, the bare 52-seat Republican Senate majority can now confirm every Trump ?nominee so reviled by the now hapless and helpless 48 Democrats.

Ours is a system of separation of powers, but with checks and balances. When one party controls both Congress and the White House, those checks and balances are blunted in their force and effect.?

The filibuster can arm the minority party in the Senate with one last check against a mortal threat to a vital interest. It is, or should be?, a last ditch, extreme weapon of self-defense. It is part of our complex democratic system in which decision-making is indeed democratic -- but thoughtfully, deliberatively, and respectfully so.

But Senate Democrats eliminated the filibuster in act of brute force. Now come the Trump nominees, each one more offensive to Democrats than the other. But Democrats can do nothing, because they forgot the old proverb, "As ye sow, so shall ye reap."

I'm Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.