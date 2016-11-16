Evangelicals Need To Renew Role

Last Wednesday morning I awoke like many other Americans to the surprise of Donald Trump as this nation’s 45th President-elect.

After living in a free society for the last 41 years, I never fathomed his message of hatred, sexism, bigotry, and division would be acceptable to lead the free world. While the election of a “reality TV star” with no government or military experience is laughable to other nations, it’s unthinkable to many Americans.

Several well-known Evangelical leaders supported Mr. Trump. According to the Washington Post, 81% of white Evangelicals voted for Donald Trump. After such a xenophobic and polarizing campaign, I believe Evangelical Christianity received a black eye.

Evangelicalism at its core is the belief in God’s redeeming love though Jesus Christ, supreme authority of the Bible, and engagement in mission service locally and worldwide. By definition, I’m an Evangelical Christian who pastors an Evangelical church.

Somehow the totality of Evangelicalism has been reduced to the opposition of abortion and same-sex marriage. This narrow-minded engagement of Scripture is dangerous and elitist.

Central to the Christian faith is the love of God and the love of all humanity -- a love that’s not exclusive but inclusive. The Scriptures are also extremely clear about caring for the poor, liberating the oppressed, pursuing justice, sacrificing yourself for the betterment of others, and valuing men and women alike.

Discouraged Evangelical Christians need to renew our drive to show the beauty of our faith. A faith that advocates for justice and equality. A faith that serves the poor. A faith that believes love trumps hate.

I’m Joe Mitchell, and this is my perspective.