Who's Disrespecting Veterans?

Colin Kaepernick has captured the attention of the nation over the last few weeks. The 28-year-old backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers has decided to peacefully protest during the national anthem before the game by kneeling instead of standing.

Asked why he was protesting, Kaepernick replied, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color – To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way.”

Those opposed to this peaceful, law-abiding protest have given many reasons, with the focus being more on the actions of the messenger instead of the message. The reason I hear the most is that Kaepernicks’s protest is disrespectful to the veterans who have served this country.

Servicemen and women defend our freedoms outlined in the U.S. Constitution. The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning expression, and the right to petition. It also prohibits Congress from restricting the rights of individuals to speak freely. This amendment assures the right of citizens to assemble peaceably and to petition their government.

On average, 20 veterans commit suicide daily. In 2014, almost 50,000 veterans were homeless in the richest nation on earth. The U.S. Department of Labor reports more than half a million veterans are unemployed. In 2013 before the Affordable Care Act passed, 1.3 million veterans were uninsured.

I don’t think Colin Kaepernick is the one disrespecting our veterans. Maybe, as a nation, we should be questioning our patriotism to our patriots.

I’m Joe Mitchell, and this is my perspective.