News Image Spurs Personal Concerns

One of my Friday rituals is to check out The New York Times and, to be honest, I usually go straight to the arts section.

Sometimes I find myself distracted by photos, such as those from astronaut Scott Kelly’s year in space – breathtaking snapshots of the planet we share as we spin around the cosmos.

But, on a recent Friday, the front-page photo imprinted into my consciousness and left me feeling shallow in my pursuit of film and music reviews.

The image was of a man (or it could have been a woman) in Syria during one of the many air strikes and shellings of late. He was dressed in a heavy grayish jacket, scarf and head covering, and the only color in the photo was the blood running down his ashen face.

I realize that we’ve seen more horrific depictions of violence. But in this image, the photographer caught a singular moment of individual terror that somehow felt personal to me. Yet here I am, living such a different and privileged life.

The relentless spectacle of our election year in light of wars and gross injustices on our own home turf make me cringe with helplessness. But whom we elect is of utmost importance and a responsibility I don’t think enough of us take seriously.

Nationalism in the context of exalting one country’s culture and interests over all others seems not just selfish, but endangering. We need leaders who have a global perspective.

I’m Paula Garrett, and that’s my perspective.