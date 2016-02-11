Faculty Art Biennial Covers The Gamut

There are only nine days left to see a wonderful art exhibit at the NIU Art Museum.

The NIU School of Art and Design Faculty Biennial showcases the accomplishments of many talented artists. The works in the exhibit include prints, drawings, ceramics, woodcuts, sculptures, fibers, videos, and multi-media works.

The artwork is thought-provoking and covers the gamut from quirky and exuberant to somber and quiet. And, as impressive as the breadth of the art is, what the exhibit really does is open a window to the thinking and creativity of the people who teach in the NIU School of Art.

We get to peep through that window, catching a glimpse of their vision. And perhaps we find something opening in our own minds.

The NIU Art Museum has done a great job displaying the artwork and the accompanying artists' statements. This museum is one of NIU's treasures.

Located on the first floor of Altgeld Hall, the museum organizes exhibits throughout the school year and offers talks that shed light on the artwork. The museum sponsors arts-focused field trips that are an inexpensive way to explore the arts in the area.

People often complain that there aren't enough cultural activities in DeKalb. I would argue that there's more to do than one might think, and a visit to this exhibit at the NIU Art Museum offers proof. The faculty exhibit closes on February 20.

I'm Deborah Booth, and that's my perspective.