It's More Than Just A Nuisance

I learn with dismay of another report of a man exposing himself on the path behind Michaels. Like many people, I love to walk that path with its wooded expanse (especially on one side), its spring wildflowers, fall foliage and, yes, its isolated feel.

It is maddening to no longer feel safe walking on the path alone, knowing this guy has been able to commit this act time and again.

I was especially upset to read that a female jogger thinks she's seen him four times in the past five years. He's been out there for five years?

This is an invasive act that can be deeply disturbing. I say this from personal experience.

Even though -- as far as we know -- this guy hasn't hurt anyone, what he is doing has to be taken seriously. According to a forensic psychologist quoted on the Abouthealth website, it is a mistake to dismiss flashing as a nuisance. Some flashers also engage in other bad behavior, up to and including sexual assault.

So, yes, it's important to follow the advice we've seen in the paper:

Don't walk on the path alone or at night.

Be aware of your surroundings

Don't cut yourself off with earbuds.

Carry a cell phone so you can call 911.

Don't talk to him

Leave the area at once.

Hopefully the police are patrolling the area and will respond quickly to calls. I'm sure I'm not alone in wanting to feel safe again on the path.

I’m Deborah Booth, and that’s my perspective.